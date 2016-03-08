Agent of Juventus star reveals why Sarri is the right man to replace Allegri
13 June at 14:30Davide Torchia, the agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, has spoken to Radio Bianconera about his client's proposed contract renewal; as well as discussing Maurizio Sarri's potential appointment as new head coach at the Turin club.
"The contract was renewed in March, but it was something for which only technical time was needed, as it had already been discussed before. He was pleased, it means that he worked well for four years because Juventus certainly don't do things sympathetically. Renewal until 2024? Official communications must come from Juventus, I should make a technical speech. If one makes a calculation 2019 plus five is 2024.
"Sarri? He was a coach that Daniele had at the beginning, he owes him a lot as well as Allegri. When you get to Juve you need time to figure out where you are and then put your foot down on the training ground.
"Sarri the right man for the Juve? It's a good question ... For me Sarri, who I've known for a long time, is a coach who has his faults, but technically speaking he has very specific ideas, I don't mean innovative, he has a predisposition to play a certain type of football. We were used to Allegri, who said what he thought, and Sarri is the same."
