Agent of Lautaro Martinez: 'His future is Inter'
29 March at 12:15Beto Yaque, the agent of Inter Milan's Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, has spoken to Cittaceleste.it about his client; specifically discussing his roles both within the Inter side and the Argentine national team.
"His future is Inter and Argentina. Recovery times? Actually I still can't tell, tomorrow morning we will meet and will certainly be evaluated all these days in training.
"Icardi-Lautaro? It will be up to the coach to decide who will play. I personally maintain that the two players can safely play together.
"The relationship with his coach has always been good, as with his companions.
"Alongside Dybala for Argentina? It was an atypical match, I think it's early to be able to evaluate and get an idea. But both are highly experienced players, we need to see them together again."
