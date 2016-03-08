Agent of Lazio and West Ham target reveals what will sway starlet to Newcastle
25 May at 13:00Wesley Moraes has been linked with a move away from Club Brugge since last summer. The Brazilian forward, who scored 13 goals in 38 Pro League games this season, was initially linked with Lazio, as well as the likes of PSG and Arsenal. However, nothing concrete emerged and the Brazilian stayed in Belgium.
Now, however, the clubs in the running have changed slightly, with Newcastle United and West Ham United being linked as well as the Biancocelesti.
Speaking to TheLaziali, Wesley Moraes' agent, Paulo Nehmy, gave an update on the situation:
"Are Lazio interested still? Yes, it is true, Lazio are interested, but between being close and getting the business done it still demands conversations.
“What about Newcastle? Are they in the running? Yes, it’s true too, we already had a conversation. But, Rafa Benitez needs to renew his contract…
“West Ham have also made contact.”
