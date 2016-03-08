Giampiero Pocetta, the agent of Lazio’s prolific Italian forward Ciro Immobile (who has just been awarded a new contract as a reward for his hard work at the club) spoke to the microphones of Radio Sportiva:“The interest of Milan was well known, but Ciro has always been focused on Lazio.”“Stay for life? In football or in life you can never say, for sure if there will be Lotito, Tare and the environment at Lazio, the doors to Ciro will always be open. If one day he should be the coach of the youths, the sports director will surely have open doors there. Ciro has won them because he always gives his best and he gave his soul for Lazio.“It is football and it is also played to make money and what has been done by Lazio is an important recognition: if it remains for 20 years or will go away in 3 this only god knows.“The important stimulus for him is not the top scorer standings: let's say that the stimuli are on their own also because there is Ronaldo this year in Serie A and the incentives are there: doing better than Ronaldo, of Icardi, also of Piatek who is doing very well.”

