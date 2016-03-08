Agent of Liverpool & Inter target reveals transfer priority
05 June at 21:59Aleksey Lunin is the father and the agent of Ukrainian keeper Andrij Lunin. Here is what he had to say about his son's future as he talked to the press (via IlBianconero).
" Inter Milan, Napoli and Liverpool all have interest in your son? Well I have followed the EPL and the Italian Serie A since many clubs have interest in my son. Particularly, we followed teams like Milan, Juve, Napoli and Roma. Napoli? It's great and it's an honor that Napoli have interest in my son. They are a great team who gave Juve a real run for their money. My son is growing as a player and the fact that many clubs have interest in him should give him motivation. He is doing well. Many teams have been after him even Spanish clubs but we want to evaluate Napoli's interest. We aren't rushed as we will take our time to listen to the offers..".
