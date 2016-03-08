Agent of Malcom: “We had an agreement with Roma, blocked by Bordeaux”
24 July at 10:15After last night, when it was revealed that advances by Barcelona had sabotaged Roma’s move for Bordeaux’s Brazilian winger Malcolm, the deal seemed to have hit the rocks.
Roma had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for Malcolm, worth reportedly €32 million plus a further €4 million in bonuses. CalcioMercato.com exclusively contacted Fernando Garcia, Malcolm’s agent, to ask for comment on the rumours, to which he replied:
“We had an agreement with Rome, then Bordeaux blocked us. We will solve the situation tomorrow.”
This comes alongside reports from Sport and Mundo Deportivo that indicate that Malcolm will now likely join Barcelona and become a player of the Catalan giants. This comes after they failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Willian, thus choosing to pursue alternate options; stealing Malcolm from right under the nose of the Romans.
Now, we wait for further developments, until we find out whether or not Malcolm will be joining Roma or Barca.
