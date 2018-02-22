Agent of Man Utd & Barça target throws Inter future in doubt
18 May at 14:25Milan Skriniar is one of Serie A’s best defender and this past January several top European clubs asked for his services. The player’s agent Karlo Csonto talked to Sport.jk to release a few transfer updates on the Slovakia International who is wanted by Manchester Unied, City and Barcelona.
“I am not sure about what will happen next”, Csonto said.
“We have four years left in the Inter contract but it’s not a matter of money, everybody is talking about Milan right now.”
“Inter will only sell him for € 70 million. The player is very happy at Inter and will never leave unless a top club try to sign him. Inter have the last word. We are open to talk about everything.”
“The player’s price-tag depends on many things. We have a contract of four years and we have to see if Inter will qualify for the Champions League. I don’t know their financial situation. There are many factors that can influence the future of Milan. Everybody is up for sale nowadays. Milan is wanted by five of the best clubs in the world.”
