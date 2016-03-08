Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Mino Raiola- the agent of Manchester United star Paul Pogba has dropped a big hint about his client's possible exit from Old Trafford after he tweeted about club legend Paul Scholes questioning the Frenchman's leadership qualities.Pogba and United came up with a poor showing in their second game of the season, as they slumped to a fightless 3-2 defeat against Brighton this past weekend. Pogba failed to control the game, despite being the skipper and drew criticism from United legend Paul Scholes.Raiola recently bashed Scholes about his comments in a couple of tweets. The tweets read: "Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba"The second tweet said: "Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba"Manchester United have already rejected a bid from Barcelona this summer and the Spanish transfer window hasn't closed yet.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)