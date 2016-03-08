Agent of Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton targets set for Milan meeting
13 July at 19:00Alessandro Lucci, the agent of Leonardo Bonucci, Suso and Bertolacci, has just arrived at the sports centre in Carnago, where he is set to meet with Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.
Lucci is set to discuss the future of his clients; who are all targets of other clubs – as well as perhaps confirming the reports which suggest that his client, Milan Badelj, will be joining Russian Premier League side Zenit St Petersburg.
Leonardo Bonucci: the AC Milan captain and centre-back joined the team from Juventus last summer but is reportedly a target of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain; who both want the experienced defender at their clubs.
Suso: The Spaniard is wanted by a number of clubs, including Roma, Inter Milan and Chelsea; with interest also from Spanish club Atletico Madrid.
Andrea Bertolacci: Everton are reportedly close to signing Bertolacci, and he could be the most likely of the three to leave the club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments