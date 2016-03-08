Agent of Manchester United target in Paris as Milan set asking price
18 July at 20:00According to reports from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Alessandro Lucci, the agent of Leonardo Bonucci, has been in Paris amidst reports that PSG are interested in signing the player, in an attempt to reunite him with Gianluigi Buffon, who joined the club on a free after his Juventus contract expired.
This comes after the idea spurred a few weeks ago, that PSG were interested in the Milan captain, despite Manchester United also registering their interest. However, it now seems as though PSG are favourites; and far ahead in pole position.
CalcioMercato.com revealed that Milan plan to ask for €40 million for Leonardo Bonucci and, due to Milan’s current financial situation, they may have no choice but to sell; with the player’s wage currently set at around €10 million per season.
If Jose Mourinho still wants to bring the Italian defender to Manchester United, he will have to act fast as it looks like Bonucci is very close to becoming a Paris Saint-Germain player ahead of the 2018/19 season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments