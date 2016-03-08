Agent of Marchisio reveals truth over Juve exit
05 June at 20:52Claudio Marchisio's future is in doubt as the Juve legend might be leaving Turin this summer. Monaco are now said to be very interested in him as this remains to be seen. Here is what Stefano Marchisio (father and agent of Claudio) had to say on the matter as he spoke to IlBianconero :
" Future? There are so many false rumors out there I don't even know where to start. Juve? He would like to stay with Juve but he isn't one of their priorities anymore so let's see. Any deadlines? No at the moment there aren't any deadlines. Claudio still has a contract with Juve so let's see but they will have to make a different evaluation of Claudio. I don't want to say anything else because as I've said, there are so many false rumors out there...".
Marchisio appeared in only 21 games on the season as he picked up one assist. Time will tell where he will end up...
