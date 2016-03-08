Agent of Mario Rui: 'He will leave Napoli, AC Milan and Roma are interested'
29 May at 17:35The agent of Napoli left-back Mario Rui has confirmed that the Portuguese will leave the club in the summer and so will Elseid Hysaj.
Recently, Rui's agent Mario Guifreddi was talking to Radio Marte in an interview in which he was asked about the future of his clients at the partenopei.
He said: "The intention is to take away Hysaj and Mario Rui. The Portuguese in these two years I think he has done important things but they have been diminished and this thing hurts me because I would have liked to see him another year at Napoli.
"Then I don't think Napoli will find a stronger left-back than Mario Rui. It is a taste that changes air for what has been created around him at an environmental level and I repeat, it hurts.
"But it will go away also because there is no lack of teams. Rome , Milan , Turin , but also abroad. The Benfica is the dream of Mario Rui."
The 28-year-old has appeared in 20 games for Napoli this season and while he was criticised many times, he scored once and assisted once too under Carlo Ancelotti.
