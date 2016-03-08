Agent of Marko Pjaca talks future at Juventus
12 October at 18:55The agent of Juventus player Marko Pjaca has talked about his client's return from injury and has commented about his future at the bianconeri in a recent interview.
Now 24, Pjaca joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 23 million euros. He was the most expensive sale in the Dinamo Zagreb history at that point.
Since then, his career has been plagued with injuries. In an interview that Pjaca's agent Marko Naletilic gave to Ilbianconero's Lorenzo Bettoni, he said: "Unfortunately he already had a knee experience and that time it was a shock for him. He has already gone through these difficulties and now I see him more relaxed and calm. Psychologically I see him well."
On his future at Juve, Naletilic said: "To play with the Primavera is a Juventus habit so that the players do well, in my opinion. Because it helps them regain their physical fitness and self-esteem.
"What moves for the future? Will he leave for sure or maybe he can do the second part of the season in Under 23? It's still too early, let's see later. When it is a month till he trains on a regular basis with Juve we will see how the thing proceeds. Then we will talk about the market. Now they are all little real hypotheses, let's see."
When Pjanca joined the club, he suffered an ACL injury that kept him out till 2018. Once he recovered, Pjaca was loaned out to Schalke in Germany. He scored twice in seven appearances for the German side.
In the summer of 2018, Pjaca was loaned out to Fiorentina and while he did appear 17 times for the La Viola, his loan tenure was cut short due to another serious knee injury.
He is now close to returning to full-fitness, with the expectation of him playing with the Primavera side still hanging about.
Go to comments