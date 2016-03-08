Agent of Milan and Roma confirms loan move is on the cards

The agent of Mariano Diaz, who plays for Real Madrid, spoke to LaRoma24.it about his client's future amid rumours linking him with a move to Italy. Milan and Roma are both interested in the striker, but the agent ruled out the latter club."Mariano Diaz will go on loan for two seasons but we don't know to which club yet. If Roma is a possibility? No," he stated. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will end up in Serie A.