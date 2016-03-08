Agent of Milan striker gives update on future as Atletico, Sevilla stand ready
22 July at 16:30Spain is calling Nikola Kalinic: the Croatian striker has returned to Milanello under Gattuso, but his future may be far from Milan, namely in La Liga. Waiting for him is Simeone and Atletico Madrid, who has been dealing with the Rossoneri for weeks, but not only Atletico: there is also Sevilla.
This is confirmed by Estadio Deportivo from Tomislav Erceg, Kalinic's agent: "When Milan has made its decision we will evaluate it, we have to wait and see what they will decide ... Atletico Madrid is interested, we can not deny it. We’re open, it but depends on Milan ".
Kalinic first came to Serie A in 2015 when he joined Tuscan-based outfit Fiorentina. The Viola later loaned him to AC Milan where he spent last season, scoring 6 goals in 31 appearances. Kalinic stole headlines this summer at the World Cup as he was sent home by head coach Zlatko Dalic after refusing to go on as a late sub in a 2-0 win over Nigeria.
Click here for more transfer news from around Europe
Go to comments