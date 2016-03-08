Agent of N'Zonzi confirms Roma talks

N'Zonzi's father and agent Fidele spoke to Roma Radio Stereo on Friday to confirm that Roma is a club the France World Cup winner could join this summer.



"Roma is an option", N'Zonzi's agent said.



"Monchi is an excellent director, a professional, he knows what he is doing", he replied when asked whether he is in touch with the Giallorossi's director of football.

N'Zonzi is Roma's top summer target but the La Liga side are not open to sell the player for less than his € 35 million release clause.



Roma has only offered € 25 million for now with Monchi that is in contact with the player's entourage.



N'Zonzi was also linked with a move to Arsenal and Everton but both Premier League sides failed to wrap up a deal for the 29-year-old who has now Roma as one his last options to leave Sevilla.



Sevilla's manager Machin confirmed today that N'Zonzi won't play against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. The Frenchman has just made return from his holidays after winning the World Cup with France.



Roma director of football Monchi is in Sevilla but his visit in Spain is due to personal reasons.