Agent of Napoli and Liverpool target confirms 'Any offer will be returned to sender'

Lazio's Ciro Immobile is a prolific and well-known goalscorer. Last year's joint top goalscorer in Serie A, Immobile attracted lots of interest in the summer and has attracted more ever since.In the summer, it was Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco that were linked with the Italian striker; whilst recently it is Liverpool and Napoli who the press say are interested in signing Lazio's forward.However, Immobile's agent, Alessandro Moggi, revealed that Lazio turned down a €60m offer for Immobile from Chinese club Dalian Yifang, and spoke to Sky Sport 24 about the future of his client:"​There was a very light risk of him leaving, Lazio does not think to deprive itself of Ciro, who is very good for Lazio, it is normal that it can be followed by many clubs around the world, should any offer arise again? I do not know if it will happen again, but without doubt it would be sent back to the sender."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!