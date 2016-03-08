The agent of Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has commented on the new role that the Slovakian midfielder has been handed on the field by new partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti.Hamsik' agent Martin Petras recently talking to Radio CRC about Hamsik's new role on the pitch. He said: "The new position of Marek? We can not expect that he will play all the matches to give a 7 in report cards. There will be highs and lows, hoping that there are more ups than downs."It is a new role that he will only learn by playing, one must also be patient but he was very happy with yesterday's (Saturday's) performance.