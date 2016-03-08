Agent of Napoli full-back: 'Napoli can score twice at Arsenal'

The agent of Napoli star Kevin Malcuit believes that the partenopei can score two goals at the Emirates when Arsenal take on Napoli.



The first leg of the tie is to be played in North London tomorrow, with the second one set to played at the Stadio San Paolo next Thursday.



Talking to Radio Crc, Malcuit's agent Bruno Satin, told: "Arsenal is in the running for next year's Champions League while he is already assured for Napoli, and for Napoli to win, the Europa League would be a great satisfaction.



"The formation of Napoli is unknown and Malcuit wants to play it. With Arsenal, anything can happen but on a defensive level they are weaker. Napoli has a good chance of scoring two goals at the Emirates, it must not be scary and should not think only of defending. You must try to win the game. "



