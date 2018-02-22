Agent of Napoli star admits interest of Chelsea, City, Arsenal and Liverpool
17 May at 17:15The agent of Napoli star Jorginho has admitted that his client is wanted by the best Premier League clubs. Joao Santos talked to Radio CRC on Thursday afternoon and revealed: “Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have already asked information about him. Jorginho has two years left in his contract with Napoli but nobody from Napoli has yet called me to extend his contract.”
“I am in Brazil at the moment and both Liverpool and Manchester City have called me to open talks with them. However, I can reach no agreement if Napoli do not allow me to negotiate with another club. A future agreement with a Premier League club would be no problem in my opinion but that doesn’t mean we have already closed a deal.”
Jorginho, an Italy International, has no release clause included in his contract and according to reports in Italy he is one of the players that will leave Napoli in the summer.
