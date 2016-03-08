The agent of Napoli midfielder Allan has urged Brazil national team boss Tite to call the partenopei star up for the Selecao.Allan joined Napoli from Udinese back in 2015 for a fee of 11.5 million euros. And he has gone down in partenopei history as one of the most successful signings former boss Maurizio Sarri has ever made.Allan's agent Gustavo Arribas was recently talking to Radio Marte and he urged Tite to call his client up to the national side soon as he believes that Allan has exactly what he needs to improve the Selecao.Arribas said: "Allan deserves to play for the national team."He has a great character and he dictates the whole midfield. He is a hard worker, has great personality and is never satisfied because he tries to improve from year after year."I do not know why Tite does not select Allan for his Brazil national side . I think the personality in this National Team is missing, just the one that Allan has for which we hope well for the future ."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)