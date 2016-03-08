Agent of Napoli star reveals he can leave in January
10 October at 18:45Agent of Napoli star Elseid Hysaj has revealed that the right-back can leave the club in January.
Hysaj was close to leaving the partenopei in the summer and reports linked him with moves to Juventus, Roma and even Manchester United. But the Albanian stayed at the club and he is still expected to leave the Stadio San Paolo very soon.
In an interview that his agent Mario Giufreddi gave to Rete Sport, he said: " Probably he can leave, he has a contract expiring and in January it could happen. Roma is a club well accepted by Hysaj.
"Let's see if in the next months if there will be the interest of Roma, at the moment everything is stopped. the assessment of Napoli is 25-30 million, but as time passes it is more will be written down.
"Some time ago we talked to Napoli's and were told his deal won't be renewed. For three years Hysaj was the most important right-back of Serie A, he can go to the top in two or three other clubs."
The 25-year-old was one of the best right-backs in the Serie A about two seasons ago but his stock has fallen since then. He joined the club from Empoli in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 5 million euros.
He played a key role for Maurizio Sarri for two seasons and has appeared a total of 173 times for the partenopei. He has appeared thrice in the league this season but has played only 58 minutes of football.
Go to comments