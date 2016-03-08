Agent of Napoli star set to discuss new contract with club
31 October at 21:10Serie A giants Napoli are set to meet the agent of Jose Callejon to decide about his possible new contract.
Callejon joined Napoli from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 10 million euros and has become a very important player for them since then. He has appeared around 200 times for them, scoring 65 times.
A report from Calciomercato states that Napoli are set to meet Callejon's agent very soon in an attempt to discuss about his possible new contract. The Spaniard's current contract expires in the summer of 2020.
