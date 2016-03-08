Agent of Napoli star set to discuss new contract with club

31 October at 21:10
Serie A giants Napoli are set to meet the agent of Jose Callejon to decide about his possible new contract.

Callejon joined Napoli from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 10 million euros and has become a very important player for them since then. He has appeared around 200 times for them, scoring 65 times.

A report from Calciomercato states that Napoli are set to meet Callejon's agent very soon in an attempt to discuss about his possible new contract. The Spaniard's current contract expires in the summer of 2020.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.