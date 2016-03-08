Agent of Napoli target comments on interest

Speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo, Matyas Esterhazy, the agent of RB Salzburg forward Dominik Szoboszlai said this:



'​Szoboszlai's future? It is really difficult to predict the future of a footballer. In the last two years we have only focused on working hard, with the goal to improve day after day. He has trained a lot and is now on his way to something big. However, we are not looking so far in time. He is now in a fantastic environment, in Salzburg, plays the Champions League regularly and is The only thing that matters. Our only goal now is to focus on improving as much as possible.



'The debut in Europe against Napoli and blue in his destiny? We must see. That game was very important for Salzburg and obviously also for Dominik's career. He had his chance and demonstrated his qualities and his personality. So yes, to date, Napoli is one of the best clubs in Europe, which is why Dominik is already looking forward to the next game against the Azzurri.



'If Dominik is excited to face Napoli? Absolutely, it is even better to play a game like this in the Champions League rather than in the Europa League. Having great clubs to play in the group stage is a very positive thing. This is why it is not in the skin to face Naples, like the Genk and Liverpool.'