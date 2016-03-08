Agent of Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli has played down rumors linking his client with a Napoli switch,The 31-year-old Italian Consigli joined Sassuolo in the summer of 2014 from fellow Serie A side Atalanta for a fee of 3 million euros. The goalkeeper appeared in 37 games for the neroverdi last season.In an interview that Consigli's agent gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he played down the player's links with Napoli. He said: "Andrea is an important goalkeeper, but at the moment there is nothing concrete. He is a target for many clubs because he has reached full maturity and experience and has great technical qualities."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)