Agent of Neuer: 'Bayern Munich squad is not competitive enough for Neuer'
06 July at 17:45The agent Bayern Munich and Germany star Manuel Neuer has revealed that the goalkeeper is not happy with the direction the club is heading and it is not satisfying the player's demands.
In a recent interview that the player's agent Thomas Kroth gave to Suddeutsche Zeitung, he said: "Manuel is success-oriented. My impression is that the gap to the top four English top teams is already serious and the Munich squad is currently not yet as competitive or set up to tackle Manuel's goals seriously.
"When he realises that Bayern are responding, then he will probably blossom again. He does not want to retire in 2021. Now he is in the phase in which he has to decide: how will things progress in the future?
"Signing a contract extension and ending his career at Bayern is of course the obvious option, but it's not the only one."
Kroth had no questions about the former Schalke man's form as he has been criticised for his recent performances.
He said: "Much has been said and interpreted against him. The bottom line was: 'He's 33 years old now and he's starting to break down'.
"Many have interpreted his achievements as having lost the extraordinary and invincible ability."
