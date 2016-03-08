Agent of new Chelsea signing explains Man City transfer failure
07 September at 10:45During the summer, Chelsea completed the signing of Napoli’s Brazilian-Italian midfielder Jorginho, who was set to join head coach Maurizio Sarri in making the move from Naples to London. However, throughout the months before another club was very interested in signing Jorginho, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Manchester City were close to signing the midfielder before Chelsea sabotaged the deal at the last minute, as Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, revealed to Radio Kiss Kiss: “it was all done with Jorginho, there was an agreement but not between the two clubs.” He then added “all parties have to agree, and one did not. Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London.”
Agonisingly close for Manchester City who not only lost out on a top priority target but also saw him join one of their league rivals. Jorginho revealed in an interview earlier this weekend that he misses Naples but is enjoying and is settling in England.
