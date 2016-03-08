Agent of new Genoa star: 'Rumors? They are just distractions'
01 October at 21:10The agent of new Genoa sensation Krzysytof Piatek has said that the transfer rumors and links are mere distractions to the 23-year-old's game.
The striker etched his name in the history books of world football following his brace against Frosinone in the Serie A this past weekend. He joined the likes of Ronaldo in the list of scoring eight goals in their first six top flight games.
Piatek's agent was recently talking to Sportnews.eu about the rumors surrounding the Polish striker and he revealed that the market rumors are distractions to the player.
He said: "It's a really extraordinary moment for Krzys, he's in great shape and he's doing exceptional things, we want him to focus on his moment, there's plenty of spotlights on him, there's pressure and instead you have to let him work quietly in order avoiding a whole distraction series ".
"The transfer rumors? It only brings distractions."
Piatek's goalscoring heroics have helped Genoa climb upto sixth in the Serie A table, a point off the top four.
