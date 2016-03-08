Agent of new Inter star confident of number ten jersey
19 June at 11:55The agent of new Inter Milan signing Lautaro Martinez has revealed that the player can get the number ten jersey at the nerazzurri.
The 20-year-old Martinez joined Inter from Argentine side Racing club this summer for a fee in the region of 20 million euros. He appeared 19 times in the league for the club last season, scoring 12 times and assisting five times.
In an interview that Martinez's agent Beto Yaque gave to FCInter News, he revealed that the player can get the number ten jersey, amidst rumors that the Argentine will be handed the number ten jersey.
He said: "We do not know yet. Let's hope so. The club will decide. However, it seems that this can happen also because on the internet we saw his shirt with the ten already on sale in Milan stores ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
