Agent of Patrice Evra plays down talks of Juventus return
03 February at 12:25The agent of former Manchester United legend and former Juventus star Patrice Evra has revealed that there has been no contact with the bianconeri, despite reports stating otherwise.
Evra joined Juve from United for a fee of around 2 million euros. After having appeared over 250 times for the Red Devils, Evra appeared around 50 times for Juve and was part of the side that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2015.
Evra's agent Federico Pastorello was recently talking to Rai Sports about the player's links with Juve and after reports saying that he has been offered to the Old Lady again.
He said: "I do not think that today, as Juventus plays, Patrice can be comfortable in the central role. I am very pleased with this, even if we have not talked about it.
"Because we did not have any kind of feeling or contact with Juventus, but because from a tactical point of view it is not the player who can do it for them."
Evra left Juve in the January of 2017, joining Marseille where he made around 15 appearances before heading to West Ham back in the Premier League.
