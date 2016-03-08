Agent of Premier League goalkeeper confirms Juventus interest but...
16 March at 18:30Rumours from England emerged in the past few days to suggest that Juventus were interested in signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Speaking to English newspaper the Daily Mirror, Dubravka's agent, Pavel Zika, confirmed the interest, although signalling his desire for his client to remain in the Premier League:
"I can confirm that Juve are interested in Martin. However, it is not only the Juventus scouts who follow him: there are also other Premier League clubs. We personally think he should stay in England: for this reason we started negotiating the renewal of his contract.
"When he arrived in Newcastle he was a stranger, but he quickly became important to the team and has created a good reputation in English football. Obviously, on the other hand, we note the interests of other clubs."
