Agent of PSG star hints at sensational Napoli return
25 October at 18:45There were rumours in the summer that PSG forward Edinson Cavani could be linked to a sensational return to Napoli – yet nothing came of the talk. However, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Cavani’s agent, Gennaro Famiglietti, spoke about his client – in hindsight of the hug between the Uruguayan forward and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis at the Champions League clash between Napoli and PSG last night that finished 2-2.
“Nice hug between De Laurentiis and Cavani, gesture of great openness and friendship, Edi has spent incredible years in Naples, he always said that he an indelible memory. Back to Naples? He always watches Naples, the fans and all the blue events with great interest. I will try to talk with Edi as a friend and see if we can think about his possible return, I say that as a supporter of Naples, it is a wish. De Laurentiis is a great president, I think the speech with Cavani is always open.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments