Agent of Real Madrid star reveals Roma tried to sign him first
19 September at 19:30Real Madrid face off against AS Roma tonight as the Giallorossi look to recreate their heroics of last season, where they managed to make it all the way to the semi-finals of the tournament, defeating Barcelona on the way there. Yesterday, Eusebio Di Francesco, Roma head coach, spoke very highly of Madrid star Marco Asensio.
Speaking to Il Romanista, Asensio’s agent, Horacio Gaggioli, followed up on these comments, revealing that Roma, in fact, tried to sign the Spaniard before Madrid made their move:
“It is true that the Giallorossi have looked for him before the call of Real Madrid, I also went to Rome, I am happy with the compliments of Di Francesco because I also think I like him. If the Giallorossi can repeat the splendid European route of last season? Anything is possible in football, you never know.”
Asensio will look to prove Di Francesco’s comments right as he stars for Madrid against the Roman club this evening in the Champions League.
