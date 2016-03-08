Agent of Ricardo Rodriguez: ‘Gattuso like a father’
11 September at 13:45Ricardo Rodriguez, AC Milan’s Swiss left-back, nearly left the club over the summer, with both Arsenal and PSG reportedly interested in making a move for the defender. Ultimately, the Swiss remained in Milan, set to remain under Gattuso at the San Siro for at least another year.
Speaking to MilanNews, the agent of Ricardo Rodriguez, Gianluca Di Domenico, spoke about Rodriguez’s current situation and the relationship between his client and Gennaro Gattuso:
“Relationship with Gattuso? Among them there is a relationship is of the highest respect. Gattuso is the coach, but for the players he is like a father. He respects them and they would do everything for him.
“Ricardo has lived in Germany and Switzerland with German and Swiss coaches who, perhaps, do not have the same temperament and do not transmit these emotions.
“When you have the chance to meet a person like Gattuso opens a new world, a world that does not know who comes from the Bundesliga or the Swiss championship. He is a coach who, in addition to respecting and improving them, loves his players very much. Because of his way of doing football players, they are willing to do everything for him.
“I do not want to go into details of the names of the teams, but I can say that I have received many calls between intermediaries and operators of various clubs. But Ricardo never thought of leaving Milan. You know how much Milan and Milan have tried. He always said that he will not easily leave the Rossoneri and are sincere words. He is fine here and is happy to play in such an important club.”
