Agent of River Plate starlet sends warning to Milan and Inter
20 October at 14:32According to reports from the Argentine media, River Plate starlet Exequiel Palacios is a wanted man, with a number of top European clubs mentioned as suitors for the young Argentine. The midfielder, 20, has reportedly attracted both Milan and Inter, with the two clubs supposedly sending scouts to watch the Argentine over the coming weeks.
Speaking to Radio Genesis, Renato Corsi, the agent of Palacios, revealed more about interest in the 20-year-old and issued a warning to any club interested, that River Plate are working on increasing or removing his release clause, which currently stands at €15m.
“They have called me millions of intermediaries, but for now there is nothing concrete, we will start talking to the River, because they want to raise the rescission clause to 30 millionof euros. For now we have had only one discussion and we have not decided anything, we must see each other again. If any offer arrives, it will be studied and we will do everything possible so that it stays in the River until June, I would like him to remain.”
