Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer is on a free agent, with reports suggesting that a move to Roma could be on the cards for the Dutchman.Speaking to TeleRadioStereo, Fer's agent, Rob Janse, said the following: "Roma? It's a possibility. I can't say more."Fer would be a low-cost option for Roma and one that would add an element of depth to their squad.