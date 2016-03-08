Agent of Salvio hints at Inter move on Instagram

14 November at 22:20
Inter are seemingly keeping an eye on the potential free transfer this upcoming summer, with the likes of Herrara and Martial being on their radar. Therefore, it is no coincided that yet another name has been discovered: Eduardo Silva. 
 
In fact, as revealed by the player's agent himself on Instagram stories, he had a meeting at Inter's headquarters earlier today. Not only did he post the picture of the Nerrazzuri's HQ, but he also published videos of him walking in Milan. 
 
Silva is an Argentinian winger who currently plays for Benfica, though his contract expires in 2019. However, at the moment there are no offers from Inter, as the negotiations are in an early stage. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.