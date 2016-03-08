Agent of Serie A top scorer hints at Inter move

"Inter are close to Zapata? It's a very big club, among the most important in Italy and in the world. However, that he has an agreement to join them in the summer, is only rumours. His future is in Bergamo, but never say never in football," he began.

"If an opportunity comes around, we will have to talk about. However, as of today, he only thinks about Atalanta and wants to give his best for the club," Villareal concluded.

The Colombian has had a cracking season with Atalanta thus far, scoring 14 goals in 20 league games. In his last three league games, he's scored 7 goals. His agent refused to rule out a future move, admitting that they would evaluate offers.