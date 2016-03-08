"After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United. There are many parameters, for now, it’s premature to talk about it [the reasons for his decision]. Anthony will speak later to discuss all of this.

"I can tell you that without the unconditional support of the fans, Anthony would have already asked to leave United.

"Then arrived the transfer window of January. I will not comment on the consequences of this transfer window. Everyone will have his opinion, I think he must resume the course of his career. The time has come.

"I can't say anything at the moment but I think if a player like him is on the market, there will be a lot of clubs interested."