Agent of Spurs star hints at Napoli move
09 May at 17:35Tottenham Hotspur completed English football's second miracle comeback in two consecutive days last night as, like Liverpool, the club overturned a 3-0 aggregate deficit at half-time to qualify for the Champions League final on away goals - thanks to a hat-trick from Brazilian forward Lucas Moura. Spanish striker Fernando Llorente also played a part in the match and was an offensive threat for the North London side throughout.
Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Napoli are interested in signing Llorente from Spurs and bringing him back to Italy; where he last played with Juventus. Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss about Napoli's interest in Llorente, the player's brother-agent Jesus Llorente said: "Napoli? When there are rumors there is always an element of truth. We are Juventus fans, but it would be nice to live an experience in Naples. Fabian? He is a complete footballer, I believe that in a team like Napoli he can improve a lot."
