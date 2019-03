Agent of Sturaro: 'Juventus was the last team he wanted to score against'

The agent of Stefano Sturaro has said that Juventus was the last team he wanted to score against.Sturaro scored for Genoa yesterday during the side's important 2-0 win over Juventus, who lost their first league game of the season. The bianconeri had rested Cristiano Ronaldo for the game.Speaking to Radio Marte , Sturaro's agent Carlo Volpi was talking about the midfielder and has revealed that Juve was the last team he wanted to score against.He said: "Sturaro yesterday breathed after a long time and it was a great feeling."Juve has always placed itself sideways in the Sturaro transfer operations and I have Paratici messages in which it has always blocked because it is considered important for the club and it is clear that it is a pleasure, but Juventus is the last team to which he wanted to score because he gave him so much."