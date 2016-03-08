Agent of the 'new Pogba' reveals why he snubbed City and Arsenal for Inter

Lucien Agoume is considered to be one of the next best things to come through the French youth system. Agoume is set to join Inter Milan from French side Sochaux this summer; despite interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City in the midfielder. Agoume has been dubbed the 'new Pogba' by some media outlets and now, his agent Djibril Niang, has revealed why his client chose a move to Inter over those other clubs interested.



"​Exactly. I think he will finish at Inter. There were two other solutions: Manchester City and Arsenal, who are waiting. But this is not the priority choice of the player. We could have gone faster with these clubs, but again we worked on Lucien's desire.



"​He had been observed since last year very diligently. We spoke with a club, with the managers, the technicians who really want Lucien. At certain times, with so many requests, it is always better to favour solutions like this. Inter has never stopped talking to us.



"Ligue 1? The clubs were interested there but not necessarily with the best project. And in any case they would have offered less than a foreign club. We didn't work for Sochaux, I tell you now but Lucien wanted to help the club."