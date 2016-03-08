Agent of Tottenham star gives positive injury update
09 October at 17:30The agent of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Christian Eriksen has given a positive update about the talismanic Dane's injury problems.
Eriksen has not featured for Spurs in their last four games and he also missed the club's important Champions League game against Barcelona recently. He was also out injured during Spurs' 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.
An abdominal muscle problem is bothering Eriksen and amidst fears about a chronic injury, Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has said that it isn't a chronic injury and it is because of tiredness that he's out.
Schoots told Standard Sport "Christian has a problem with the stomach muscle, and Tottenham has tried to communicate that it is of a long-term nature. "It has been over a week [since he last played] and I know that he has known about it for a while. Such an injury can become chronic, and that is what Tottenham also fear."
"Some international media have translated Hareide’s words badly," Martin Schoots told Standard Sport. “Christian has no chronic injuries — nobody has said that. He just has an injury related to some fatigue and, for that reason, he is having some rest."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
