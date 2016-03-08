Agent of Tottenham target in contact with Real Madrid
29 June at 15:35The agent of AC Milan winger Suso has reportedly been in touch Julen Lopetegui, who wants him at Real Madrid this summer.
Suso has drawn links with Tottenham Hotspur previously and has become a very important player for the rossoneri over the last few seasons. He appeared in 35 Serie A games last season, scoring six times and assisting seven times.
Corriere dello Sport report that Real Madrid have made contact with Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci and are interested in signing the player this summer.
Milan will not play in the Europa League next season as they were banned from the competition by UEFA for overspending last summer. That could convince Suso into leaving the club this summer.
Milan want a fee of 40 million euros for Suso, with the rossoneri stuck in some financial difficulty themselves. With Alen Halilovic on his way to the San Siro, Suso's chances of leaving AC Milan have increased.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
