Agent of Tottenham target plays down Inter agreement talks
26 June at 16:35Agent of Inter Milan target Malcom has told that the Brazilian has not reached an agreement with the nerazzurri yet.
Malcom has become one of the most wanted youngster across Europe and has attracted interest from clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. The Brazilian appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games last season and impressed by scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
In an interview that Malcom's agent gave to FCInterNews, he said:
"There is no agreement with any club. We are talking about a professional. Inter is a great club. But he will not be able to sign for Inter if they offer a loan deal initially. Without the obligation, Bordeaux does not accept."
Will Malcom be in Italy before Friday? It is difficult to answer this. I can not give percentages on the future of my client."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments