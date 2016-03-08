Ferjani Sassi, Tunisian midfielder of Dubai’s Al-Nassr, is attracting the attention of top European clubs with his impressive performances in Russia at the World Cup. It appears several of Italy’s biggest cubs are among those interested.Sassi’s agent has released a statement: ‘There has been contact with several Italian clubs…the feedback was positive, but we are only at the beginning.” Among the interest clubs are Milan, Napoli, and Juventus.“Thanks to the strong technical qualities of the player and with the help of important sponsors to support, we will continue to deal, but it is not excluded that the player can also find a team elsewhere. Many important clubs in Europe have already contacted”The 26-year-old joined Al-Nassr in 2018 after spending 2016-18 at Tunisian club ES Tunis. Before that the defensive midfielder had a stint at French club Metz. Sassi converted a penalty in Tunisia’s 2-1 loss to England.