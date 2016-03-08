Agent of Turkish star confirms AC Milan interest
22 October at 20:55Agent of Turkish and Trabzonspor star Yusuf Yazici has revealed that AC Milan are highly interested in signing the attacking midfielder.
The 21-year-old Yazici has become a well known name for Turkish football has attracted the interest of many of late. A product of the Trabzonspor youth academy, Yacizi has made seven appearances so far this season, assisting twice.
Yazici has been linked with a move to the Serie A and his agent has confirmed that AC Milan are highly interested in signing the Turk.
His agent told FirenzeViola: "Italy is monitored closely by other teams, the most interested in Yazici are Milan, Turin, Sampdoria and Cagliari. In the rest of Europe there is no lack of attention from various clubs.
"I also had contacts with some Spanish teams that would like to take him, but also from the German Bundesliga they are following him with great interest.
"January? I would rather not respond too firmly. We want to leave more doors open for the future, and yet I can not determine if it will leave the Trabzonspor already in January. But I think that if it goes on like this it will move for no less than 40-50 million euros. At that point, some great team of England or Spain, maybe will come after him."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
