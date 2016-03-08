Agent of Veretout and Mario Rui meets Maldini at Milan headquarters, the latest
17 June at 19:45Mario Giuffredi, the agent of Mario Rui and Jordan Veretout, arrived at a meeting with the Rossoneri technical director Paolo Maldini this afternoon
Mario Rui looks set to leave Napoli could team up with Giampaolo whom he previously worked under at Empoli. The Portuguese full-back is not a priority but in the event of Laxalt's departure, Milan have identified him as their replacement.
The other player discussed is believed to have been French midfielder Jordan Veretout. Fiorentina wants to sell and have set a 25 million asking price on him.
However, there is strong competition from Napoli and Roma although Maldini has no intention of participating in a bidding war for the player.
Milan are expected to have a clearout this season as the club once again starts at rock bottom after failing to qualify for next season Champions League.
Despite the interest in Rui and Vertetout, it is believed they intent to identify young players who can be sold on at a profit.
