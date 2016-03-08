Agent of Veretout hints at Arsenal snub: 'He can play with Allan at Napoli'
10 June at 14:45The agent of Fiorentina star Jordan Veretout has said that the midfielder can indeed play in a team with Allan in it, hinting at a possible move to Napoli this summer.
Veretout has become one of the Serie A's most consistent midfielders over the last two seasons and he was one of Fiorentina's best players. The 26-year-old appeared in 33 times in the Serie A, scoring five times and assisting three times too.
Veretout's agent Mario Giufreddi was talking to Radio CRC recently and was talking about the situation of his client and a possible move to Napoli.
He said: "Veretout together with Allan? He can play, sure. Jordan has great quality, scores a lot and also shoots set pieces. He's a sprinter, a sprinter, but I'm biased.
"The last three months of Fiorentina are not text, Jordan is one of the best in Europe. He has the quantity, quality and much more and he deserves a big club."
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Nantes and Aston Villa man, along with AC Milan.
