Agent offers AC Milan star to Chelsea
12 July at 18:20AC Milan star Suso’s agent Alessandro Lucci was in London to talk to the staff of the English Premier League club, Chelsea.
Alessandro Lucci also manages Davide Zappacosta who is now playing for Chelsea. Davide Zappacosta, the Italian defender, is a wanted man for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.
The Nerazzurri director of football Piero Ausilio first choice target is Atletico Madrid and Croatia defender Sime Vrsaljko. When Alessandro Lucci met with the Blues staff, he spoke about AC Milan star Suso.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, during the summit with Chelsea, AC Milan star Suso’s agent Alessandro Lucci proposed the performance of Suso to the English Premier League club.
The profile of the former Liverpool player is suiting the requirements of Sarri, who is expected to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge Soon. Also, signing Suso from AC Milan will not have a massive impact on Chelsea’s budget.
